Budgam: A 25-year-old girl from Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, who was pursuing MBBS in Bangladesh, died on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the girl was a 2nd year student at Addin Sakina Medical College Jessore Bangladesh and died during the intervening night of January 11-12.

An official said that cause of death is not known yet and identified the deceased as Seema Zehra, daughter of Ghulam Muhammad Bhat of Zaber Mohalla Budgam— (KNO)

