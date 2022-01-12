In Shopian, snowfall continues: from tin roofs upon roads

Shopian: Mounds of snow are piled alongside roads in Shopian town, causing traffic jams and immense problems to public movement. Locals are demanding that the authorities utilise all men and machinery to remove snow from the town areas, particularly from roadsides.

According to officials from the Municipal Committee, all the snow which is creating problems in smooth movement has fallen from rooftops of houses and structures situated along the roads.

The snow on roadsides has resulted in less number of customers visiting the town markets and has also hampered travel of those who had to visit district headquarters for official work. It is also creating problems for ill and elderly people.

For the last three years, the deputy commissioner has been issuing orders for installation of snow stoppers on tin roofs of structures situated along roads, but only a handful of people have installed the stoppers. The snow from roofs continues to accumulate on roads.

Suhail Ahmad Malik, Executive Officer of Municipal Committee Shopian, told Kashmir Reader that they have already started operations for removing snow from town roads. “Since snow lifting operations are not done during the day, we do it during nights using lorries and tippers. We first started it on the hospital road and now the most important and crowded streets are being cleared,” he said.

Malik said that only 20 percent people in the town have installed snow stoppers. “We will ensure that every such roof complies with the snow stopper order,” he said, adding that no new construction is being allowed without having snow stopper installed on the roof.

Malik said that it will take some time to remove snow and for installation of stoppers but all roads in the town are now motorable as widening of roads has been done. He warned shopkeepers against throwing snow out on the roads.

