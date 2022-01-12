GMC Srinagar suspends theory classes of MBBS, Bsc Paramedical courses

Srinagar: Government Medical College Srinagar on Tuesday suspended all the theory classes in respect of MBBS and B.Sc. Paramedical Courses with immediate effect.
“Pursuant to Government Order No: 03-IK(DMRRR) of 2022 dated; 09/01/2022 issued under endorsement No: DMRRR/PS/Secy/551/2020 dated: 09/01/2022, all the Theory Classes in respect of MBBS and B.Sc. Paramedical Courses are hereby suspended with immediate effect,” reads an order by Principal /Dean Medical College Srinagar, a copy of which lies with GNS. “However, online teaching and Clinical Postings shall continue as per the roster issued by the respective Departments,” the order added.