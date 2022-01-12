Cold conditions intensify in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: Intense cold conditions continued in J&K and Ladakh as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.6°C.

A meteorological department official here said that the minimum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, dropped from previous night’s 0.2°C and was 1.5°C below the normal for this time of the year.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, recorded a drop of nearly 1°C as mercury settled at minus 11.5°C against minus 10.6°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 11.6°C against minus 10.4°C last night, he said.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.2°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 5.5°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 5.8°C against previous night’s 6.2°C which is minus 1.2°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 3.1°C, Katra minus 0.8°C and Bhaderwah saw a minimum of minus 5.3°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 13.9°C against last night’s minus 12.9°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 14.7°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 27.2°C, almost three times lower than the last night’s minus 24.2°C, official said.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather at most places in Jammu and Kashmir till January 16.

He said there would be gradual rise in day temperature and fall in night mercury. The MeT also urged people putting up in snowbound areas to be wary of avalanches. (GNS)

