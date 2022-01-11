Mercury Falls At Most Places In J&K, Ladakh; Deep Freeze In Gulmarg, Pahalgam

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley and Ladakh continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures with famous resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam recording a low of minus 10.6°C and minus 10.4°C respectively on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official said that except Srinagar, mercury dropped in entire Valley with the summer capital of J&K recording a low of 0.2°C same as on previous. It was 2.1°C above normal for this time of the year Srinagar, he said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, recorded a drop by six notches as mercury settled at minus 10.6°C against previous night’s minus 10.0°C, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 10.4°C against minus 2.5°C on previous night, he said.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.°C against 0.6°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.7°C, same as on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.0°C against minus 0.6 on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.2°C against previous night’s 9.7°C which is minus 0.6°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 0.2°C and Bhaderwah saw a minimum of minus 2.1°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 12.9°C against last night’s 9.5°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 11.3°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 24.2°C, almost three times lower than the last night’s minus 8.8°C, official said.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather at most places in Jammu and Kashmir till January 16.

He said there would be gradual rise in day temperature and fall in night mercury. The MeT also urged people putting up in snowbound areas to be wary of avalanches. (GNS)

