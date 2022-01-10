Omicron threat: In—person class work suspended in nursing colleges, paramedical institutions

Srinagar:Following the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir paramedical council Monday suspended the in-person class work at all nursing colleges and paramedical institutions.

According to the official communiqué issued by the dean of Jammu and Kashmir paramedical council, the institutions have been asked to switch the learning to online mode.

In a circular issued by the dean, the dean has said that the directions were passed following the government ordering all the educational institutions to adopt the online medium of teaching.

In view of the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir and direction passed by the government that states all the colleges, schools, polytechnics, ITI’s coaching centers etcetera shall adopt an online medium of teaching.

“It is therefore directed to all principals, heads of the nursing colleges and paramedical institutions to suspend the in-person teaching classes including clinical classes with immediate effect and adopt online teaching mode till further orders,” the dean said.

The dean also said that the examination scheduled on January-16-2022 shall be as per the schedule—(KNO)

