Police file chargesheet against journalist in Kashmir

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that it has produced a chargesheet before the court of JMIC Sumbal for judicial determination against a journalist from north Kashmir for allegedly trying to disrupt peace and tranquility of the region, saying that he is involved in tweeting fake news in order to provoke people against the government.

In a statement, police said that Sajad Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Shahgund Hajin runs a Twitter account in the name of Sajad Gull is always in search of anti-government news and uploads tweets, which are not based on facts in order to provoke the people against government and to spread enmity against the nation among people.

“Last year encroachment drive was carried out by the revenue department in his native village wherein he has instigated the locals against that drive and restrained the officials in discharging their legitimate duties,” police said.

To this effect, a case under FIR number 12/ 2021 under section 147, 447, 336, 353/IPC stands registered against him and the final charge sheet against him has been produced before the court of JMIC Sumbal for judicial determination, police said.

“The subject has spread by virtue of his false tweets and fake narrative regarding the recent anti-militancy operation in Gundjahangeer in which one local militant namely Imtiyaz Ahmad was killed thereby provoking the locals against the Army and Police. In this regard, a case under FIR number 79/2021 under section 120B, 153B, 505/IPC stands registered against him.

“The day when the most wanted militant Saleem Parray was killed in Shalimar Srinagar, Sajad uploaded the videos of anti-national slogans by some women folk, mostly relatives, at the residence of the slain in Hajin, thereby trying to disrupt the peace. His activities are prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the country.”

The journalist always tweet controversial statements and after provoking the masses delete the same tweets and thereby is involved in mischievous activities to disrupt peace and tranquility of the region, police said. KNO

