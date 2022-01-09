Locals, Police carry body on shoulders after remaining stuck for hours in snow in Poonch

Poonch: Body of man who had died in Saudi Arabia finally reached his home town for burial as police and locals carried the coffin on shoulders up to two kilometers and shifted the same in an ambulance thereafter.
As soon as a local news agency carried the news story that the ambulance carrying the dead body of the man who died in Saudi Arabia got stuck on the road due to heavy snowfall near BDO office Balakote in this mountainous district, police and civil administration took swift action.
First efforts were made to clear the road by employing men and machinery. However when efforts did not fructify, police and locals took coffin on shoulders and carried it upto two kilometers where from the body was shifted in an ambulance, provided by BMO Mendhar Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Khan, to the man’s hometown.
SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra said that the body has been shifted to the home town after hectic efforts by the police. The locals hailed the timely efforts by the police. GNS