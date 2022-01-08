Spurt In Covid-19 Cases: DSHK Orders No Leave To Health Staff In Valley Save For Exigency

Srinagar: Amid spurt in number of covid-19 cases, Director Health Services Kashmir has asked all concerned not to sanction any kind of leave to the Non-Gazzatted employees or forward leave application to his office in case of gazetted staff.

“In order to meet out any emergency situation which may arise due to heavy snow fall and resurgence of Covid-19 Pandemic in Kashmir Division, all the Chief Medical Officers / Medical Superintendents/ Block Medical Officers are hereby impressed upon not to sanction any kind of leave to the Non-Gazzatted employees and not to forward any kind of leave case to this office in respect of Gazzatted employees other than emergency leave cases, so that the heath care facilities do not suffer in the hospitals,” reads a circular issued by the DHSK.

Besides, the DHSK said, it shall be ensured that Block Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents of District Hospitals shall not leave the station till snow-situation gets normalized. (GNS)

