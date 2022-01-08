Police file chargesheet against journalist in Kashmir

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said a charge sheet has been filed against one Sajad Ahmad Dar of Shahgund Hajin in connection with a case registered against him for instigating locals against an anti-encroachment drive in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

“Sajad Ahmad Dar, so called journalist runs a tweeter account in the name of Sajad Gull is always in search of anti-government news and uploads tweets which are not based on facts in order to provoke the people against government and to spread enmity against the nation among people,” police said in a statement. “Last year encroachment drive was carried out by revenue department in his native village wherein he has instigated the locals against that drive and restrained the officials in discharging their legitimate duties,” police said, adding, “To this effect case FIR No.12/ 2021 U/S 147,447,336,353/IPC stands registered against him and the final charge sheet against him has been produced before the court of JMIC Sumbal for judicial determination.”

Dar, police said, has spread by virtue of his “false tweets fake narrative regarding the recent anti (militancy) operation in Gundjahangeer in which one local (militant) namely Imtiyaz Ahmad was eliminated thereby provoking the local masses against the Army and Police.” “In this regard Case FIR no.79/2021 U/S 120B,153B,505/IPC stands registered against him.”

Police further said that it is also worth mentioning that the day when most wanted militant Saleem Parray was killed in Shalimar Srinagar he “uploaded the videos of anti-national slogans by some women folk mostly relatives at the residence of (Saleem Parray) in Hajin thereby tried to disrupt the peace.”

“The activities of (person) are prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the country.

The so called journalist always tweet controversial statements and after provoking the masses delete the same tweets and thereby is involved in mischievous activities to disrupt peace and tranquility of the region.”

