No prayers at Jamia Masjid for 23rd Friday

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has expressed sorrow and regret over the continuous closure of historic Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers.
In a statement, the Anjuman said it is for the 23rd consecutive Friday that Jamia Masjid has been closed that religious obligation like Jumma prayers could not be performed.
The Anjuman said that under a well-planned policy, continuously preventing the people from performing important religious duties like Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid is a serious violation of fundamental religious rights as well as interference in religion.
As per the statement, similarly, since 5 August 2019, the head of the Anjuman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been kept under detention and restricted from fulfilling his official and social responsibilities.
