Srinagar,:The University of Kashmir on Saturday rescheduled the examinations of BA LLB (for various semesters) which were slated to be held on 09.01.2022, in view of inclement weather.

The detailed notice of the rescheduled examinations is available on the Law Department website.

Students are advised to visit the said website to know semester-wise and subject-wise dates of rescheduled examinations.

