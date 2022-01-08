Farooq for immediate resumption of roads in snow-bound areas

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah on Friday sought immediate resumption of road connectivity across the snow bound areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The major arterials connecting Dawar, Kanzalwun, Keran, Karna, Gurez and Jumgund to their district headquarters haven’t been cleared of snow yet. People living in those areas are going through immense difficulties,” he said while expressing concern over the difficulties faced by people living in remote areas.

He said that students, elderly and patients are in particular at the receiving end due to the blockage of roads connecting these far-flung areas to district headquarters. “The health centres in these areas are bereft of required paramedical staff and medicines. The situation is no different in the snow bound region of Chenab region where the access to all upper hamlets is yet to be restored,” he said.

“There are no flying squads on the grounds to check price rise in the rural areas. The situation has become more precarious in wake of the present Covid-19 threat. Normal life is out of spin with no semblance of good governance on ground in J&K,” he said.

Abdullah said resumption of connectivity is the main issue that has to be tackled on priority basis. He further impressed upon the divisional administration to reach out to the tribals caught in snow blitz in the upper reaches of Pir Panjal with relief and rescue.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print