Rs 12,000 crore Green Corridors for RE uptake in states approved

NEW DELHI: In order to accelerate the penetration of renewable energy in the states, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the second phase of the Green Energy Corridor (GEC). The projects in this phase would be set up in seven states to expedite the transmission of renewable energy.

GEC is an alternative transmission system for renewable energy (RE) power projects. During the first phase of GEC, inter-state transmission projects were constructed by state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and some projects were awarded to private players through competitive bidding.

The second phase will aim to add approximately 10,750 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and approx. 27,500 Mega Volt-Amperes (MVA) transformation capacity of substations. The cost of the current phase is estimated at Rs 12,031.33 crore and Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of 33 percent of the project cost i.e. Rs 3,970.34 crore.

While the earlier two phases aimed at transmission of 175 Gw of RE power, the upcoming phases would be for realisation of 450 Gw of RE in this decade. Projects in this phase will aim to strengthen the power transmission capacity of state grids.

The scheme will facilitate grid integration and power evacuation of approximately 20 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) power projects in seven States namely, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, the Centre said in an statement.

“The scheme will also contribute to long term energy security of the country and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing carbon footprint. It will generate large direct & indirect employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled personnel in power and other related sectors,” said the Centre’s note. —PIB

