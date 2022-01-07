J&K sees jump in Covid with 3 deaths and 349 cases

Srinagar: Three Covid deaths and 349 cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an official bulletin said.
It said that two Covid deaths were reported in Jammu and one in Kashmir.
Jammu, meanwhile, on the second straight day witnessed surge with 202 Covid cases and 147 cases in Kashmir.
Moreover, 116 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 32 from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 80 cases, Baramulla reported 21 cases, Budgam reported 16 cases, Pulwama reported 09 cases, Kupwara reported 06 cases, Anantnag reported no cases, Bandipora reported 09 cases, Ganderbal reported 05 cases, Shopian reported 01case while as Kulgam reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 119 cases, Reasi reported 33 cases for today, Udhampur reported 14cases, Rajouri reported 08cases, Doda reported 01 case, Kathua reported 07 cases, Samba reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 13 case, Kishtwar reported 04 cases while as Ramban reported 01 case for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance. On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 98,575 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,90,82,886.
Srinagar: Three Covid deaths and 349 cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an official bulletin said.