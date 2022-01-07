IGNOU postpones exams

SRINAGAR: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the examination for December 2021, which was scheduled to commence from 20TH January onwards.

The next schedule of the examinations will be notified 15 days before commencement of examination. The learners are advised to keep checking the university’s website for examination related information and updates and frequent intervals.

In a statement, Spokesperson of the university said that in view of outburst an infectious growth of the new variant of Corona virus i.e., OMICRON and the weekend curfews in the various parts of the country ,it decided to postpone the upcoming examination

Dr. Kamlesh Meena Regional IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar conveyed the message, IGNOU Regional Centre has already established 35 examination centres across the valley in different Government Degree Colleges for smooth conduct of term End Examination, December 2021, which was scheduled to be held from 20th January onwards, now has been postponed by the competent authority of IGNOU, till further notification, which will be issued later on by the university, 15 days before the commencement of the Examination.

All examinees for December TEE 2021 are advised to visit IGNOU website, IGNOU Regional centre Srinagar facebook page, IGNOU Regional Centre website on regular bases to get new updates and related information. Moreover the learners are advised to feel free to contact through email [email protected] Landline Number 0194-2953017and Whatsapp 9419878751 to register their queries related to examination.

IGNOU already issued the circular dated 5th January 2022 for taking preventive measures to contain the spread of Noval Coronavirus COVID-19. The postponement of examination has been taken in effect to prevent the spread of COVID infection among our IGNOU Learners/ Examinees.Reads the statement

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print