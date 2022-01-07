Heavy-Very Heavy Snowfall’: Weatherman Issues Red Alert in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Friday issued red alert for heavy-very heavy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“IMD issues Red Colour (be vigilant) weather warning for J&K for January 7,” an official of the MeT said.

Currently, it is snowing at most places of Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu while raining at a few places of Jammu region.

“Expect further increase in rain/snow intensity as the day progresses with main intensity of heavy to Very heavy rain/snow during 7th (night) and January 8th,” he said in a statement . “There would be gradual improvement from January 9th Morning onwards in J&K.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched), amber –government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

The MeT Official said the weather system may affect surface and air transportation, mainly on Saturday. “It may cause avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots.”

The MeT office has urged people not to venture in avalanche prone areas, follow traffic advisory seriously as well as maintain proper ventilation of their rooms.

