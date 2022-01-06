Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens, Both Way LMV Traffic Tomorrow If Weather Permits

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the outside world, reopened and the traffic would be allowed on either sides provided weather was fair and road conditions were better tomorrow, officials said on Thursday.

“Subject to fair weather and better road condition, LMVs (passenger) shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa,” a traffic department official said in a statement.

However he said, commuters are advised not to travel on the highway without confirming the status of road from TCU Jammu/ Ramban and Srinagar in view of inclement weather prediction issued by MeT department.

The highway was closed yesterday due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at several places along the 270-km stretch especially in Ramban district, officials said.

Meanwhile, the official said, Mughal road, which connects Shopian with Poonch-Rajouri districts, Srinagar-Leh highway and Sinthan road, connecting Anantnag and Kishtwar districts, shall remain closed due to snow accumulation. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print