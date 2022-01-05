BSF Bus Topples In Rajouri; Trooper Killed, Several Others Injured

Jammu: One Head constable of paramilitary BSF was killed while several personnel were injured when a bus they were travelling in tilted in Rajouri district on Wednesday.

A police official said that a bus of BSF bearing registration number JK02AJ-5041 was part of the convoy and was on way from Poonch towards Jammu when it skidded along Jammu-Poonch Highway at Narian Sector Chingus in Rajouti district at around 1350 hours.

A number of personnel onboard the bus were injured and at least three of them needed hospitalization. All the injured were shifted to government hospital Nowshera, he said.

Later, one of them, Head Constable Ram Pal of 146 Batallion BSF succumbed to wounds. Police Post incharge Chinhus, Sahil Choudhary confirmed about the death of Head Constable. He said a case has been registered as regards the accident which occurred amid continuous rains. (GNS)

