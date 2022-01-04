MeT advisory for widespread snow in Kashmir

Predicts light to heavy snow from Jan 3 till Jan 9, authorities set up control rooms

Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday predicted widespread light to moderate snowfall and rains in plains of Jammu and Kashmir from January 3 till January 9.

A Western Disturbance is most likely to affect J&K from January 3 till January 9, it said. “Widespread light to heavy snowfall and rain in plains is expected during the period,” the official said,

Under the influence of the system, widespread moderate rain and snow is expected to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

“Light rain/snow would commence at a few places of Kashmir from 3rd evening and thereafter increase in intensity & distribution. Main activity of this system will occur with moderate to heavy Rain/Snow most likely during 5th and 8th January and gradual decrease thereafter,” it added.

The advisory said that this may lead to disruption of surface and air traffic including closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway (Zojila Pass), Leh-Manali Highway, Mughal Road, and Sadhna pass.

It further reads that the system is likely to cause heavy rain or snow mainly in Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division (from Bhaderwah to Banihal), upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla and Kupwara) and Drass sub-division of Ladakh.

It also said that there are chances of snow avalanches and landslides in vulnerable areas, disruption of power supply in hilly areas, water logging in low lying areas and further dip in day temperatures.

Meanwhile, in view of prediction, authorities set up control rooms in case of any eventuality arising out of the snow.

An official handout said said in case of any eventuality in Pulwama, general public can contact on these numbers 01933-240354 / 01933-242442, AEE Mech Pul, Irfan Ahmad 7006773394, AE Mech Pulwama, Owais Ahmad 9419943654, JE Mech Pulwama, Sajad Ahmad 9541001982.

Meanwhile, all District and Sectoral Officers especially the officers and officials of I&FC, PHE, PDD, R&B, Mechanical and Revenue have been directed not to leave their respective Headquarters without permission and keep their men and machinery ready to meet any exigency.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print