Intruder killed in firing by BSF along IB in Samba

Jammu: An intruder was shot dead on Monday when BSF troops restored to firing following the detection of suspicious movement along the International Border (IB) in Jammu Samba district, a senior officer of the force said.
The alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) detected the suspected Pakistani intruder’s movement along the IB in Ramgarh in the early hours and opened fire after challenging him, officials said.
The intruder did not pay any heed and was subsequently shot dead by the troops, they added.
—PTI

 

