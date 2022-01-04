Bandipora Police Establish Helpline Numbers For Emergencies In View Of Bad Weather

Bandipora: In view of inclement weather,continuous Rain fall /snowfall and advisory issued by MET department, Bandipora Police established an emergency control room for the general public of the district in order to facilitate them in case of any untoward incident or distress.
In case of any emergency the general public of the district is advised to contact on below mentioned helpline numbers 24*7.
Police Control Bandipora* (PCR) 01957225278
9596767430
ASP Bandipora
9596767453
DYSP HQRS Bandipora
9596767440
SDPO Gurez
6006750966
SHO PS Gurez
6006750963
SHO PS Tulail
77809 22131
DO Police Post Izmarg
9149991882
SHO PS Bandipora
9596767411
SHO PS Pethkote
9596767415
SHO PS Aragam
9596767421
DO Police Post Aloosa
9596767416
DO Police Post Sumlar
9596767413
DO Police Post Ajas
9596767452