178 daily Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 178 new cases of Covid on Monday while no Covid death was reported for the second consecutive day, an official bulletin said.
It said that 108 cases of the infection were recorded in Kashmir and 70 from Jammu division.
Moreover, 109 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 19 from Jammu Division and 90 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 57 cases, Baramulla reported 14 cases, Budgam reported 11 cases, Pulwama reported 05 cases, Kupwara reported 02 cases, Anantnag reported 04 cases, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 08 cases, Kulgam reported 04 cases while as Shopian reported 01 fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 46cases, Udhampur reported 06 cases, Rajouri reported no case, Doda reported 02cases, Kathua reported 02 cases, Samba reported 04 cases, Poonch reported 01case,Reasi reported 05cases, Ramban reported 04 cases while as Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 96,789doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,87,72,154, it said.