10 vehicles trapped in snow, rescued on B’pora-Gurez road

Bandipora: A team of Border Roads Organization (BRO) rescued ten drivers along with their vehicles trapped in snow at Zadkhusi Nallah on Bandipora-Gurez road in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said that after receiving the information that ten drivers along with their vehicles were trapped in adverse weather conditions at Zadkhusi Nallah on the road, the BRO personnel immediately swung into action and rescued them and took them to safer place.

Meanwhile, the traffic on Bandipora-Gurez road has been suspended due to heavy snowfall. The officials said that Dawar in Gurez had received around one feet snow and Tulail area in the region had received more than one foot.

Pertinently, Bandipora-Gurez road usually remains closed during winter months due to heavy snowfall in the area—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print