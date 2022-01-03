Army prevents BAT action along LoC in Keran, one killed

Srinagar: A Pakistani national was killed by the Army while trying to infiltrate into Kashmir in Kupwara district, an official said on Sunday.

An AK-47 and large quantity of ammunition was recovered from him, the official said.

“In a complete breach of the ongoing Ceasefire Understanding between the two armies across the Line of Control, an infiltration or BAT action (Pakistan Army’s Border Action Team) was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on January 1. Swift action by the troops foiled the bid and eliminated the militant,” the official said.

The slain man was identified as Mohammed Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, equipped with weapons, ammunition and warlike stores, he said.

“The incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System, kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakistan Army,” the official said.

Giving out details, the official said an armed intruder was detected moving from areas under the control of Pakistan Army across the Line of Control at around 3 pm on Saturday.

“Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed till 16.00 hours (4 pm). The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator eliminated. The body of the slain infiltrator was recovered along with one AK-47 and large quantity of ammunition, including seven grenades,” he said.

The surveillance of the area is in progress, denying any exploitation of the bad weather condition prevailing in the area and the operation is underway, he added.

He said the route adopted by the militant was similar to the one adopted on April 4, 2020, during Operation Rangadori Bhaikh in which five militants were killed.

The official said the slain man’s national identity card and vaccination certificates, issued by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Government of Pakistan, ascertained his identity.

“The belongings also include a photo of the infiltrator in Army uniform wearing the name tab of Shabbir,” he said.

The official said this clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross border militancy.

“A hotline communication has been made to Pakistan Army asking it to take back the body of the killed individual,” he said. PTI

