Snow starts in upper reaches in Valley

Authorities issue weather advisory in Kupwara

Srinagar: Snow started in upper reaches of Kashmir on Saturday evening with Meteorological centre Srinagar predicting light snow in higher reaches today.

An official of the MeT Srinagar said that weather is expected to remain cloudy from January 1 till 7 and predicted moderate to heavy snow from January 5 to 6.

It said a widespread spell of snow or rain of moderate to heavy intensity is most likely during January 4 to 6 with the main activity on January 5 to 6. Heavy snow is expected at some places during the period as well, it said, adding the weather may affect surface and air transport.

On Saturday evening, snow started in the upper reaches including Gulmarg, Kupwara and Sonamarg.

The MeT official said that snow will continue today in these areas.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature rose at most places in Kashmir with Srinagar recording minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Friday night.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius while Qazigund recorded the minimum of minus 4 degrees Celsius and Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

In view of prediction by Meteorological Department for widespread snowfall/ rainfall spell of moderate intensity January 5-7 , the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din issued an advisory for the people of the district in general and the people residing in the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgumd, Nowgam, Kumkadi and on the periphery of different Nallahs/rivers prone to floods, sloppy areas of the district in particular.

He advised the residents of these areas to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till improvement of weather.

Further, the general public have been advised to avoid traveling to these areas without proper information on the weather system and in case of accumulation of snow on roads.

The advisory further reads that in case of any urgency, the general public can contact the District Administration Control Room on phone number 01955-253522 and Police Control Room(PCR) Kupwara on 01955-252451 and PCR Handwara on 01955-262295.

Meanwhile, all District and Sectoral Officers especially the officers and officials of Irrigation & FC, PHE, PDD, R&B, Mechanical and Revenue have been directed not to leave their respective Headquarters without permission from DC office and keep their men and machinery ready to meet any exigency.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print