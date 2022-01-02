Mayawati holds govt laxity responsible for stampede

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir government’s “laxity” led to the stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine early on Saturday.
At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said.
“It is extremely saddening… going by the reports in the media, the laxity of the government is visible. The administration must seriously ponder over this incident so that such situations are not repeated,” Mayawati said during a press conference here.