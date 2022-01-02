Govt setting conditions for violent protest by stopping peaceful protests: Lone

Srinagar: Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday questioned move of detaining PAGD leaders in their homes to stop them from protesting against delimitation panel draft saying that such actions go against the spirit of democracy.
“I can’t see any valid reason why the state administration should stop political parties from protesting. Isn’t right to protest intrinsic to the concept of a vibrant democracy,” he said in a series of tweets.
“Not being critical. But state administration really needs to reassess and reevaluate. Democracy is a precious relic for which thousands have laid down their lives in the last 3 decades,” he said.
“Please do not unwittingly or erroneously damage it beyond recognition,” Lone said.
He said that by stifling space for peaceful protests, the administration is inadvertently incentivising violent form of protest.
“Non-violent mode of protest in the context of violent strife needs to facilitated not stifled. If you stop political, non-violent protests what are you incentivising by default. You are incentivising and facilitating and setting the conditions for a violent form of protest”, he added
