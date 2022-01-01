Three Jaish militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

Nine Jaish militants killed in last 36 hours

Anantnag: Three militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad were killed in a “chance encounter” between militants and government forces in Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

Three policemen and a CRPF soldier were also injured in the gunfight. The police have so far revealed the identity of only one of the slain militants as Suhail Ahmad Rather.

“Suhail was involved in Zewan attack. With his killing, all those involved in that attack have been neutralised,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, has said.

The Zewan attack, earlier this month, left three policemen dead and at least 11 injured, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek details of the attack.

The latest gunfight was reported from Gomander Mohalla of Pantha Chowk at about midnight on Thursday.

Police said that a party of police and CRPF had gone to the area to pick up a suspect and came under heavy fire soon after they entered the suspect’s house.

“In this initial firing three cops and a CRPF man were injured. They were evacuated to the hospital, following which the fire was retaliated triggering a gunfight,” a senior police official said.

He said that three militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight and their bodies along with arms, ammunition and some incriminating material have been retrieved from the site of the gunfight.

“The bodies were sent to PCR Srinagar, following which they will be sent to North Kashmir for burial,” the police official said.

The authorities in Kashmir have stopped handing bodies of slain militants over to their families, since April 2020, citing Covid protocol.

The Pantha Chowk gunfight was the third in less than 36 hours. A total of 9 Jaish militants were killed in the three gunfights, while an army man was also slain.

