LG, CS greet people on New Year

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted people of Jammu and Kashmir on the joyous occasion of New Year.

In a message, the Lt Governor said that as we welcome the dawn of a New Year, we should build upon the achievements of the past year in striving for the realization of our dreams.

“On the eve of the New Year, I want to assure all the citizens that the Jammu and Kashmir administration will work with renewed resolve for the welfare of the people. We are entering 2022 with a sense of confidence and purpose to sustain the upward curve of inclusive socio-economic development in the UT. May the New Year bring peace, progress, prosperity, health and happiness to all,” the Lt Governor added.

On this occasion, we should also remember and pay homage to all the brave hearts who sacrificed their present for our future, said the Lt Governor.

Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta too extended greetings to people on the start of the New Year.

In his message on the eve of New Year, he expressed hope that 2022 brings peace and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir and ushers in an era of faster development in the Union territory.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print