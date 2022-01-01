CS directs RDD to speed up execution of works

Target 4 lakh Mahila Kissan under MKSPS during next year

JAMMU: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today directed the Rural Development Department to gear up to meet annual capex targets for sustainable, people-centric development in the rural landscape of J&K.

He made this observation while reviewing the Capex of the department in which Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development Department and other senior officers of the department were present.

The Chief Secretary directed the department to ensure that tendering is followed in all works in the department and all administratively approved and technical sanctioned works are allotted expeditiously in a transparent manner.

Dr. Mehta directed the department to meet the target of 30000 works under capex and saturate all the eligibility cases under PMAY-G with first installment by the end of the current fiscal year.

The Chief Secretary directed the department to cover all villages under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) during the current year besides targeting 4 lakh Mahila Kissans under Mahila Kissan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana Scheme (MKSPS) in the next year for creating sustainable livelihood options for women in the rural areas.

In her presentation, Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development Department informed that the ongoing departmental works both in the category of non convergence and convergence works will be completed during the current fiscal year.

It was further informed that Rs. 40 Cr have been sanctioned during the year 2021-22 for the construction of residential buildings of DDCs/BDCs and all efforts will be made to complete the 68 works taken up during the current year.

Giving details of MGNREGA works, it was informed that 86 % of the released funds have been utilized and 215 lakh person days have been generated during the current year.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, the department informed that although69161 houses out of 137986 houses have been constructed till now, all out efforts will be make to meet the annual target by March end next year.

Under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA),it was noted that 98% expenditure has been made under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) and 10636 IHHLs and 322 community sanitary complexes (CSCs)have been constructedso far during the current fiscal year.

MD,SLRM Informed that under UMEED Scheme, 6810 Self Help Groups have been mobilized against the target of 11000 Self Help Groups (SLGs) and 91.48 % expenditure has been incurred during the current fiscal year.

The Chief Secretary directed the department to prepare a compendium of fully functional 3000 Panchayat Ghars with geotagged photograps. He further directed the department to ensure that all Panchayat Ghars were supplied with computers by the end of January next year.

Dr. Mehta asked the department to explore the feasibility of setting up of CSCs at bus stands and village /sub-urban markets so that their maintenance is ensured through an aggregator approach.

In his presentation, the Principal Secretary, YSS informed that while 118 works out of 534 approved works have been completed so far, the remaining works will be completed by the end of the current year.

It was further informed that J&K has 18 playgrounds, which have flood light facilities.

The Chief Secretary directed the department to ensure that every district has at least one playground with flood lighting facility.

In his presentation, the Principal Secretary, Science & Technology Department informed that Ministry of New and Renewable Energy(MNRE) had sanctioned 19000 Solar Street Lights and all 19000 SSLs stand installed.

30186 Solar Home Lights have been distributed by JAKEDA under PMDP in remote villages/hamlets of the UT at a total project cost ofRs. 20.22 Cr.

It was further informed that the Ministry has sanctioned 5000 Solar Agriculture Pumps under PM-KUSUM schemeat an estimated budget of Rs. 135.96 Cr for installation during the years, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

