Panthachowk Encounter: Three militants killed, 3 cops, 1 CRPF Personnel injured

Srinagar: At least three unidentified militants were killed besides three policemen, and a CRPF personnel were injured in Panthachowk nocturnal gunfight.

An official said that three militants were killed in the gunfight and three policemen, one CRPF personnel injured.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police on its Twitter handle said, “Three unidentified #terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on.”

“In the initial exchange of fire, 03 Police personnel & 01 CRPF personnel got injured & were subsequently shifted to hospital. #Operation going on,” the police said—(KNO)

