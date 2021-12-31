One Covid death, 139 cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid death was reported in Jammu while 139 new cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 102 cases were detected in Kashmir and 37 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 120 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 19from Jammu Division and 101 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 51 cases, Baramulla reported 15 cases, Budgam reported 13 cases, Pulwama reported 07case, Kupwara reported 03cases, Anantnag reported 01 case, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 04 cases, Kulgam reported 06 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 16 cases, Udhampur reported 04 cases, Rajouri reported no case, Doda reported 02 cases, Kathua reported 03 cases, Samba reported 01 case, Poonch reported 08 cases, Reasi reported 03 cases while as Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 91,585doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,84,82,509, it added.
