Zero Covid deaths, 104 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Zero Covid deaths occurred while 104 cases were reported across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.
It said 65 cases of the infection were recorded in Kashmir and 39 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 124 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 21from Jammu Division and 103 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 33 cases, Baramulla reported 12 cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported 03 case, Kupwara reported 02 cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 02cases, Ganderbal reported 08 cases, Kulgam reported 02 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 22 cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 08 cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 02 cases, Ramban reported 01 case while as Kishtwar and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 111,573doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,83,64,565, it added.