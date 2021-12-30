ACS H&ME visits GMC Jammu; inaugurates oxygen plant

JAMMU: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Vivek Bhardwaj, today inaugurated 500 LPM oxygen generation plant during his visit to Government Medical College, Jammu.

The oxygen generation plant has been donated by ASSOCHAM for new Emergency Block.

ACS also handed over the allotment letters regarding newly created 222 critical care beds to HoDs of General Medicine, General Surgery, Orthopedics, Anaesthesia and Neurosurgery departments. This has been done with a vision to develop specialty specific critical care beds so as to optimize the patient care in the institution.

It is pertinent to mention that specialty specific critical care beds are already being managed successfully by the departments of Pediatrics and Gynae/Obstetrics.

ACS also inaugurated Pain Clinic under the Department of Anesthesia and Palliative care clinic under the Department of Pharmacology and Anesthesia which shall be monitored by AIIMS, New Delhi. He informed that five Doctors from GMC, Jammu, have also been trained in palliative care at AIIMS, New Delhi.

During his round to the hospital, he interacted with patients in emergency and medicine OPD and enquired about the services being provided to them.

He appreciated the role of healthcare workers during the past two years in the wake of Covid-19 and asked them to continue to serve the ailing humanity with a missionary zeal. He said that being a healthcare worker is a blessing and everyone should put in best efforts to come upto the expectations of the patients.

Principal and Dean, GMC Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, informed that major improvement in terms of infrastructure like 100 bedded new emergency block, DRDO hospital, MCH hospital, oxygen generation plants, oxygen supported beds, ventilators and critical care beds for pediatrics and adult patients has been achieved during the last one year and many major projects like State Cancer Institute, Bone and Joint Hospital, 275 bedded additional block, upgradation of Chopra Nursing Home and plumbing/sanitation system in GMC are likely to be completed in 2022.

MD JKMSCL, Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Special Secretary G A Mir, Director Finance, Zahoor Ahmed Wani, Administrator AH, Ashwani Khajuria, Additional Secretary R S Charak, HoDs and faculty members accompanied the Additional Chief Secretary during the visit.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print