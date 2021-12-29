PAGD terms police claim concocted cover up, iterates demand for judicial probe

Srinagar: Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) said that police’s statement about the Hyderpora shootout is a repetition of an old story and iterated its demand for judicial probe.
“It does not even slightly give any objective picture of this shocking incident. There is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the security forces and the latest statement of the police seems to be a concocted cover up story. It will not suffice the legitimate concerns of the people at large and family of the slain victims,” it said in a statement.
The PAGD firmly believes that nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts.
The administration must without any further delay order a time-bound judicial probe, it said.