J&K LCMA conducts demolition drive at Baghwanpora, Nowshera, Nigeen areas

SRINAGAR: A Special demolition drive was launched by J&K Lake Conservation & Management Authority (J&K LCMA) through its Enforcement Wing today in the areas of Nallabal Nowshera, Baghwanpora Lal Bazar and Nigeen near Madina Masjid.
The demolition team was also accompanied by the S.H.O Police Station Lal Bazar.
During the demolition drive two plinths, one roofing/tress and one wall with block raised illegally by the violators were demolished on spot. There was also minor resistance from the assembled miscreants at different areas, however the demolition team remained on forefront and managed to demolish the illegally raised constructions.
All the public residing within the LCMA jurisdiction and in lake are hereby once again directed not to go for any sort of illegal construction/ encroachments, as the Enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions/ removal of encroachments within LDA jurisdiction.
Moreover the Tipper/Load carried owners are directed not carry / ferry any construction material in the prohibited area of Dal/ Nigeen Lake without getting permission and in case anybody found shall be dealt as per law.