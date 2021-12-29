Gunfights Starts In Dooru Anantnag, Cop Injured

Srinagar: A policeman was injured in a gunfight in Dooru area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday afternoon.

A police official said the firefight erupted in Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru and ensued after militants fired upon a joint team of police, army’s 19 RR and 164 battalion CRPF while they were laying a cordon-and-search operation amid presence of the militants in the area.

“Encounter has started at Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of Anantnag. In the initial firing, 01 police personnel got injured and was shifted to hospital,” police said in a tweet. “Police & SFs are on the job. Further details shall follow.” (GNS

