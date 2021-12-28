Mercury Dips Across J&K As Gulmarg Freezes At Minus 9.4°C After Snowfall

Srinagar: The minimum temperature across Kashmir Valley, except Srinagar, settled below the freezing point on Tuesday with famous ski-resort of Gulmarg recording a low of minus 9.4°C.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of 1.4°C against last night’s minus 2.2°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury settled at minus 9.4°C against minus 6.0°C on the previous night at the world famous resort of Gulmarg where around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall in last couple of days.

The minimum temperature was minus 6.2°C below normal for this time of the year.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 0.4°C against 1.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.9°C against minus 4.1°C on previous night. The resort also had fresh snowfall in last couple of days.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.5°C against minus 2.3°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 1.0°C against 1.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu, the J&K’s winter capital, saw a low of 7.7°C which is 0.3°C above normal for the place during this time of the year, he said.

Ladakh’s Leh had a low of minus 14.0°C against last night’s minus 10.6°C while automatic Kargil station recorded minimum of minus 11.6°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 17.6°C, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast an “appreciable” rise in day temperature from today and fall in mercury during night. “There would be warmer days and colder nights till approach of next Western Disturbance,” the official said, adding, “there is no forecast for any major weather till the end this month.”(GNS)

