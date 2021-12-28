Grenade attack at CRPF in Bijbehara

Srinagar: Militants lobbed a grenade at CRPF bunker in Arwani Bridge in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday afternoon.
A senior police officer said that militants lobbed a grenade at a 90BN CRPF Bunker. However the device missed the target and exploded on the roadside. In this incident there was no loss of life or injury reported.
Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, he added. —GNS
