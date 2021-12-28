Biker killed, his 2 brothers injured in Kulgam road accident

Kulgam: A bike-rider was killed on the spot while his two brothers sustained injuries after a bike they were travelling on met with an accident at Chatabal area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday morning, an official said.

An official said that the biker died on the spot while his two brothers suffered injuries after the bike (DL9S-AA3391) they were travelling on had a collision with a tipper (JK04A-5847) at Chatabal road.

The official identified the deceased as Altaf Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Rasool and his two injured brothers as Sameer Ahmed and Kifayat Sheikh—residents of Mirhama.

The duo injured was taken to hospital from medical treatment while a case has been registered and tipper driver has been arrested—(KNO)

