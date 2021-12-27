Two Covid deaths, 124 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported while 124 fresh cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official bulletin said.

It said that one death was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir while 93 cases were detected in Kashmir and 31 in Jammu division.

Moreover, 127 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 24from Jammu Division and 103 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 42 cases, Baramulla reported 11 cases, Budgam reported 12 cases, Pulwama reported 01 case, Kupwara reported 10 cases, Anantnag reported 01 case, Bandipora reported 03cases, Ganderbal reported 11 cases, Kulgam reported 02 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 17 cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 02 cases, Ramban reported 04cases while as Kishtwar and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 62,486doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,80,52,223, it added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print