Gurez Valley cut off after fresh snowfall

Gurez: Authorities in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Monday closed the traffic movement along Bandipora-Gurez road, owing to snowfall in Gurez valley and Razdan top.

“Accumulation of snow on the Razdan top connecting Kashmir with Bandipora and rest of world has forced the closure of the road due to slippery conditions,” Officials said. “Dawar, the central Tehsil of Gurez was receiving snowfall while as Tulail was witnessing heavy snow.”

They said that following the snowfall, the snow clearance operation on both sides of the Razdan—top was started and is going on in full swing. “That the interior routes of Gurez were also being cleared. Situation in Gurez was fully under control while the snowfall continued,” the officials said.

Pertinently, the road usually remains closed during winter months due to heavy snowfall in the area.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print