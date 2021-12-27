Drug Demand Reduction Campaign: Series of Nukkad Nataks held across Rajouri

RAJOURI: A series of Nukkad Nataks on drug de-addiction awareness was organised by the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with District Information centre Rajouri at Sunderbani, Nowshera and Seri Blocks of district Rajouri.
The Nukkad Nataks aimed to make the public aware about drug abuse among youngsters. The artists made parents/audience aware of drug abuse and how to take care of their children and keep a watch on their activities and behaviour.
“The programme was organised by the Social Welfare Department under the campaign ‘national drug demand reduction campaign.’
District Social Welfare officer Rajouri, Wakeel Ahmed Bhat said, the motto behind the campaign was to make the people aware about the drug abuse and its consequences with special focus on the awareness of youngsters and their parents.
Similar programmes will be organised in Kalakote, Thanamandi, Rajouri, Budhal, Manjakote areas to create awareness among the target groups.
People of the area appreciated the move of the administration and called for holding more such programmes in the Valley to make people aware of drug addiction.
