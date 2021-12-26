Militant killed in Bijbehara encounter: Police

Bijbehara: A militant has been killed in a gunfight between government forces and militants in K Kalan area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that a militant has been killed who has been identified as Faheem Ahmad Bhat (19) son of Gul Mohammad Bhat of Kandipora Bijbehara.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said that Faheem who recently joined ISJK was given multiple surrender offers but he turned it down.

He said that Faheem was involved in killing of ASI Mohammad Ashraf from Awantipora area posted in Police Station Bijbehara, who was shot dead near SDH Bijbehara on December 22, 2021.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

Pertinently, four militants were killed in two separate encounters on Saturday including two in Chowgam area of Shopian and two in Hardimir area of Tral—(KNO)

