2 Teenagers Feared Dead After Falling Into Storage Tank in Kupwara’s Kralpora; Rescue Operation Underway

Kupwara: Two teenage boys are feared to have died after falling into a storage tank in Dardpora Kralpora in frontier north Kashmir’s Kupwara district this afternoon.

Reports said that two boys namely Amir Mohuiddin Khawaja son of Ghulam Mohuiddin Khawaja and Faheem Iqbal Khawaja son of Mohammad Iqbal Khawaja, residents of Maidan Pati Dardpora Kralpora (B), fell into a storage tank after the duo apparently went to fetch a cricket ball from the water source.

Soon as the news spread, locals started a rescue operation to retrieve the duo. The locals were later on joined by police and army, however as this report is being filed the duo were yet to be retrieved. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print