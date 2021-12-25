One Covid death, 141 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid death occurred in Kashmir while 141 new cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 118 cases were detected in Kashmir and 23 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 142 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 29from Jammu Division and 113 from Kashmir Division, it said.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 58 cases, Baramulla reported 07 cases, Budgam reported 08 cases, Pulwama reported 06cases, Kupwara reported 10cases, Anantnag reported 09 cases, Bandipora reported 08 cases, Ganderbal reported 10 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported 01 fresh case each for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 14cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 01case, Doda reported 05 cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 01case, Ramban reported 01 case while as Kishtwar and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 72,949doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,79,23,282.