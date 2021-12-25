Gunfight rages in Bijbhera Anantnag

Srinagar:Encounter rages between militants and government forces at Khush Roi Kalan in Bijbhera area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Bijbhera.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces. As per the sources one or two militants believed to be trapped.

Pertinently, this is third encounter of the day in South Kashmir in which four militants were killed in two different encounters.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print