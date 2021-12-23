NC MPs meet Sitaram Yechury: Express gratitude for his unflinching support against August 5 decisions of GOI

New Delhi: National Conference Members of Parliament led by Dr Farooq Abdullah met CPI (M) senior leader Sitaram Yachury on Wednesday.
Abdullah ,Hassnai Masoodi, Muhammad Akbar Lone expressed gratitude to the CPIM senior on his continued support denouncing the August 5, 2019 (Article 370, 35 [A] Delimitation) decisions, a statement said.
The leaders discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Among other issues the restoration of statehood, and Art 370, delimitation process were also discussed by the two leaders, it said.
“The duo emphasized on the need to come together and unitedly stand shoulder to shoulder for the restoration of abridged democratic and constitutional rights of the people of J&K,” it added.