Locals seek repair of 20-yr-old Panchayat Ghar in Beerwah

BUDGAM: A Panchayat Ghar constructed by the government 20 years ago in Charan Gham village in Beerwah Tehsil is not functional as its doors and windows have all fallen into disrepair. Locals from the village told Kashmir Reader that people of the village used to discuss development related work with the panchayat body and government officials here, but that no longer happens because of the damaged building.

A local resident, who did not wish to mention his name, said that the administration’s Back to Village programme should have been held in the Panchayat Ghar as it is the only official building in the village.

“The condition of the Panchayat Ghar is worsening by the day. The government has provided funds for development through the panchayat bodies and so it must be immediately repaired,” he added.

Locals said that the Panchayat Ghar is needed for the Gram Sabha related programmes which are conducted every year in the village.

Shakeel Ahmad, Block Development Officer (BDO) at Beerwah, told Kashmir Reader that his office has already sent a list of some Panchayat Ghars for renovation of their buildings.

“This Panchayat Ghar will also be repaired in the upcoming financial year,” he said.

